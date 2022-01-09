Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil, killing 7, dozens injured

Jan. 8 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least seven people.

Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.

First responders were able to rescue 24 people from two boats that were directly hit by the falling rock formation, Aihara said. Those survivors were treated for injuries including broken bones.

Dozens of others who were on two nearby boats that suffered an indirect impact were treated for minor injuries while updated reports indicate 3 others are missing.

“Today, we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio,” Romeu Zema, the governor of the state, said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Rescue work is still ongoing. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support.”

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a statement to Twitter that the Brazilian Navy deployed relief teams to help in the region while also providing search and rescue operations for victims of the tragedy.