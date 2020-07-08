Salt Lake City police release body-cam footage of May 30 protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released previously unseen footage of the May 30 protest in downtown Salt Lake City.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon says: “BEHIND THE SCENES FOOTAGE: Newly-released body cam video showing assaults during May 30 riot. Help us identify the people who pepper sprayed officers and threw car parts and rocks.”

All footage occurred in the area of 400 S. 300 East, the video says. The time stamps on the video show 6 p.m., then 6:45 p.m., then 6:49 p.m., then 6:50 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the persons of interest shown in the video is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD (which routes it to SLCPD), then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip.