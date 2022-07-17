Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage

July 17 (UPI) — Sen. Ted Cruz called for the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 decision on Obergefell vs. Hodges which legalized gay marriage, calling the decision “clearly wrong.”

Om Saturday, Cruz was asked by conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler on their show The Cloakroom to discuss the “vulnerability” of the ruling in the wake of the Supreme Court’s surprising decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade last month.

“Obergefell, like Roe vs. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” Cruz said.

Cruz said that, before the Obergefell ruling, some states were already moving to allow gay marriage while some others were moving to allow civil partnerships.

“In Obergefell, the court said ‘No, we know better than you guys do’ and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage,” Cruz said. “I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”

His comments came after Justice Clarence Thomas in a separate but concurring opinion in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe vs. Wade, that the justices should “reconsider” other cases including Obergefell.