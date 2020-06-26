UPD identifies Taylorsville man found deceased after SWAT deployed on report of gun purchase, threats to family

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT crews were sent to a Taylorsville residence Thursday night after a man’s family reported he had made multiple threats, and had purchased a gun.

“His family reported ongoing threats, and that he had purchased a firearm,” Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “He was a restricted person, and can’t own a firearm.”

Gray said the family members had previously moved out of the residence because of the threats.

The call came in at about 8 p.m. Thursday. Gray said officers went out to talk to the man, but he barricaded himself inside the residence, in the area of 6158 Don Carlos Drive. SWAT negotiators and crews were called to the scene.

The man did not make contact. It was later revealed that he had shot himself at some point, and was dead. No officers, family members or neighbors were injured during the operation.

Gray identified the deceased man as 48-year-old Brent Hoffman.