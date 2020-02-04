Update: Officials ID man fatally wounded in Millcreek officer-involved shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot Monday by officers responding to a report of a domestic violence incident involving a gun.

The deceased is Marc Dominic Neal, 56, of Millcreek.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily dispatchers received the call at 11:51 a.m. and officers responded to the area of 2500 E. Evergreen Ave.

Gray said a man, later identified as Neal, lived in a trailer on the property and was involved in an altercation with his mother, who lives in a house with Neal’s stepfather.

The officers encountered Neal, who was carrying a firearm, in the front yard of the residence, according to a subsequent news release.

“Officers attempted for several minutes to de-escalate the situation and convince Neal to put the firearm down prior to the shooting,” the news release states.

It isn’t yet known how many shots were fired.

Six Unified Police officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, as required by the Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol.

The West Valley City Police Department OICI team will conduct the investigation. The District Attorney’s Office also sends an investigator as part of the team, the news release said.

No further details are currently available as this is an active investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.