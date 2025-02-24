Update: Pope responding to latest treatment, joking as usual, but ‘not out of danger’

VATICAN CITY, Feb. 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Vatican is sharing new information on the health of Pope Francis.

An update by Vatican News said, “Pope Francis is alert and oxygen is still being administered. His blood values are improving thanks to transfusions. There is an initial slight renal insufficiency.”

Despite suffering a respiratory scare Saturday, which required him to be placed on oxygen, the Pope participated in the Holy Mass Sunday morning in an apartment located on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

At a hospital press conference Sunday, members of the Pope’s medical team said while the Pontiff is showing signs of improvement, he is “not out of danger” and will remain hospitalized for at least another week.

According to Vatican News, lead physician Dr. Sergio Alfieri told reporters that while Francis is not using a ventilator, he is still struggling with his respiratory condition.

On an upbeat note, Alfieri was quoted as saying the Pope is sitting upright in a chair, working, and joking as usual. Alfieri reportedly said that when one of the doctors greeted the Pope by saying “Hello, Holy Father,” he replied with “Hello, Holy Son.”



Asked by a journalist what their greatest fear is, the doctors noted that there is a risk that germs in the Pope’s respiratory tract might enter his bloodstream, causing sepsis.

Septic shock claimed the life of Pope John Paul II back in 2005.

The Holy See Press Office published a detailed report Sunday on Pope Francis’ condition, saying he had a “peaceful” ninth night in the hospital.

“He received two units of concentrated red blood cells with beneficial effects, and his hemoglobin levels have risen,” the Holy See said.

“The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control.

“High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas.

“The Holy Father remains alert and well-oriented.”

“The complexity of the clinical situation and the necessary time for the pharmacological treatments to show results require that the prognosis remain guarded.”