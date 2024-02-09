Update: TRAX worker beaten in confrontation with suspects, two in custody, third sought

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say two suspects are in custody and a third being sought after an off-duty TRAX employee was assaulted during a confrontation Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to a Utah Transit Authority platform at the Historic Gardner TRAX Station at 1127 W 7800 S in West Jordan with initial reports of an attempted robbery involving a knife.

Later Thursday evening, Carl Arky, spokesperson for UTA, delivered an update on the incident, saying the attack on the TRAX worker , while severe, was not part of a robbery attempt and the knife may have been used by the UTA employees for self-defense.

According to Arky, the three suspects and the UTA employee were the only people on the platform when one of the suspects urinated off the platform.

The UTA employee had a reaction and things “escalated from there,” he said.

“They beat him pretty badly,” Arky said. Two of the alleged assailants, one 17, and one 18, were taken into custody and treated at two separate hospitals for their injuries. Arky said.

The TRAX employee was also treated for what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There were unconfirmed reports a firearm and bag of cash were found when the suspects were taken into custody.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.