Utah Senate votes to ban transgender people from some public bathrooms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State lawmakers are attempting to prevent transgender people from using some public restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms in Utah.

The latest version of HB257, co-sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, passed the Utah Senate on Thursday in a 21-8 vote mostly along party lines, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

HB257 initially sought to prevent people from using publicly owned or funded bathrooms that differ from the sex they were assigned at birth.

The latest version of the bill McCay presented Thursday excludes transgender people from using gender-specific bathrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms in government buildings and other publicly funded facilities.

The bill now returns to the House to consider McCay’s revisions before heading to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature. An earlier version of the bill previously passed the House by a 52-17 vote.