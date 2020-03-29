Utah’s state parks only open to residents of same county in which park is located

UTAH, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is reminding guests that Utah’s state parks remain open only to visitors residing in the same county where the state park is located.

“Employees have been asked to clean high-traffic areas or highly-used materials regularly, as well as to not report to work should there be concerns about their health status,” said a news release from Utah State Parks on Sunday. “We encourage everyone visiting state parks to practice #ResponsibleRecreation. This means: separating yourself and honoring the social distance of others, avoiding crowded trailheads and areas; and keeping parks and facilities clean.”

In accordance with Gov. Gary R. Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, state parks remain open only to visitors living in the same county where the state park is located.

“We advise park visitors to always use their best judgment when determining the safety of themselves and their families,” the news release said. “Guests are encouraged to practice healthy hygiene and avoid visiting parks if they feel ill or are having symptoms. Please help keep our parks and park facilities clean and tidy by cleaning up after yourself in the restroom and informing our staff of any deficiencies you may encounter.”

Consult this table for status on individual park closures or partial closures.