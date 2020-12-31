Wyoming deputies capture icy water rescue on body camera

BIG PINEY, Wyo., Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wyoming’s Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search & Rescue crews responded to the scene of a water rescue on Sunday, and saved a man whose truck was partially submerged in icy water.

The rescue, performed at a temperature of zero degrees, was caught on an officer’s body camera. The scene was near Big Piney, which is about 162 miles northeast of Logan, Utah.

The call came in at about 10 p.m. of “a truck in the Green River near Reardon Draw which is just South of Big Piney,” the sheriff’s department statement says. “SCSO Deputies, EMS, and Sublette County Unified Fire immediately responded.

“With reports of the vehicle partially submerged in the icy water with the driver still in it, TipTop Search and Rescue (TTSAR) members were paged to respond, as well. TipTop volunteers certified and trained in both Ice rescue and Swiftwater rescue responded with their gear.”

Sublette County deputies and fire crews held the driver out of the vehicle, “utilizing a ladder which extended from the ice built up next to the bank to the bed of the truck,” the statement says. “TTSAR members were then tasked with the rescue of two dogs still in the cab. After several attempts TTSAR members were able to bring both dogs to safety without harm.”

The driver was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic to be evaluated, the statement says.

