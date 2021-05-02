Breaking: Police called to active shooter situation at Green Bay casino

ASHWAUBENON, WI (Gephardt Daily) – Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Green Bay area’s Oneida Casino Saturday night.

While there unconfirmed reports of casualties, authorities are releasing little information aside from confirming that there was an active shooter and there is no longer a threat to the community.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department says investigators are now gathering facts and the scene and will release information on the shooting and victims when it becomes available.

The Oneida Nation closed all of its casinos in the wake of the shooting. In a tweet, the tribal government said most will reopen Sunday, but the two Green Bay area casinos will remain until further notice.

It is asking for people to keep its community in their prayers.

