Draper files legal complaint over Geneva Rock’s alleged attempt to circumvent zoning restrictions, expand operations

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City has filed a complaint against Geneva Rock Products after the company’s reported legal attempt to expand mining operations at its Point of the Mountain quarry despite zoning restrictions.

Draper officials filed the complaint Tuesday in Third Judicial District Court of Salt Lake County.

“Draper City’s complaint responds to Geneva recording a ‘Declaration and Notice of Vested Mining Use’ with the Salt Lake County Recorder,” the city’s statement says.

“Draper City is asking the court to reject Geneva’s claim that the operations of its quarry at the ‘Point of the Mountain’ are a protected and expandable ‘vested mining use’ under Utah Code 17-41-501.”

If approved, the declaration would “exempt from Draper’s long-established zoning ordinances that limit Geneva’s expansion of quarry operations within Draper,” the city’s statement says.

“Draper City asserts that Geneva’s operations at the Point of the Mountain Quarry do not meet the definition in Utah Code of ‘vested mining use’ and Geneva must comply with Draper’s zoning laws,” the city statement says.

“Draper City is asking the court to rule that Geneva has no ‘vested mining use’ and issue an injunction that prohibits Geneva from beginning land disturbing activities on its proposed expansion of the Point of the Mountain Quarry until Geneva complies with Draper’s zoning ordinances.”