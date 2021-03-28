Gephardt Daily: Pic of the Night – ‘Worm’ supermoon rising over the Wasatch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2021, (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s moongazers got quite an eyeful Saturday night as the first supermoon of 2021 rose over the Wasatch Front this weekend.

The so-called “Worm Super Moon” began its ascension Saturday and will be at its fullest at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, according to NASA scientists.

Supermoons appear bigger in the night’s sky than regular full moons due to their proximity to Earth. A supermoon is generally defined as a full moon at perigee happening with 90 percent of its closest orbit to a planet.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the Worm Moon was given its name by Native tribes who noticed an uptick earthworm activity as spring temperatures began to thaw the soil. “The more northern tribes called it the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signaled an end to winter,’ Farmers’ Almanac said.

The four supermoons of 2021 include:

March 28 – “Super Worm Moon”

April 27 – “Super Pink Moon”

May 26 – “Super Flower Moon”

June 24 – “Super Strawberry Moon”

Saturday’s dramatic moonrise was captured by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza from his perch in West Jordan.

