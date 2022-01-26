Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for Moab pawn shop burglars

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for two suspects recorded on surveillance cameras late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning while burglarizing a Moab area business.

According to the GCSO, the burglars hit Moab Pawn and Gun just before midnight.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects arrived at business in a vehicle or on foot. They would also like to know if they suspects were seen in the vicinity of the Mountain America and Standard Plumbing area around the same time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.