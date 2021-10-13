Multiple people reported killed, wounded in Norway bow and arrow attack

KONGSBERG, Norway, Oct. 13 , 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple people have been killed in a suspected bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, Norway according to a statement by Kongsberg Police Department.

Investigators say several people have been wounded in addition to those who died.

A police spokesperson told local media they have arrested a suspect and taken him to the city Drammen in southeastern Norway for questioning.

Reports of the deadly attacks surfaced just about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday triggering an intensive manhunt with police setting up containment areas throughout the city.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

