Police search for 2 suspects after shots fired in Taylorsville neighborhood

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies have responded to the area of 2300 West and 4800 South in Taylorsville after shots were fired by two suspects believed involved in a vehicle burglary earlier in Sandy.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. when two suspects fled from the scene of the Sandy vehicle burglary and then reportedly fired shots as they headed toward the highway.

The chase ended in Taylorsville where officers heard two additional shots as two male suspects ran into the nearby neighborhood.

Police have set up a wide containment area and are searching backyards for the suspects.

A reverse 911 call has gone out to residents telling them to shelter in place.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.