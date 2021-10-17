Police searching for shooter after woman killed in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence in the area of 2200 West 5200 South at 1:35 a.m. for a domestic situation.

They arrived to find a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, said to be her boyfriend, left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police told Gephardt daily he had yet to be found and taken into custody, but they know who he is and police are searching for him.

This is a developing story and Gephardt Daily will update it as soon as more information becomes available.