U of U announces diversity efforts for native American students

Also, starting August 1, application fees will be waived for first-time, first-year students who have a permanent mailing address in Utah, or attend a tribal high school in the state. Students and families with questions can email [email protected]” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer” aria-label=”Link [email protected]“>[email protected].
“My vision for the U is to impact the lives of all 3.3 million Utahns,” said Randall after the announcement. “This includes members of Utah’s tribal nations. This is a vital part of committing the U to deliver a transformative educational experience to communities across Utah.”
The details of how the scholarship options will be implemented are still being determined and will be shared soon, the release said. “Campus administrators look forward to reducing this major financial barrier to higher education for Native American students in our state.”
“I’m so glad this essential effort is moving forward at the U,” said Lori McDonald, vice president for Student Affairs. “It is an important step in our ongoing dedication to promoting student well-being and success. We will continue to expand and improve our support and retention measures to help students achieve their goals.”
The scholarship initiative expands on the U’s commitment to Utah’s tribal nations, said Mary Ann Villarreal, vice president for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
“We are thrilled about expanding our support of Native American communities,” Villarreal added. “This announcement cements our commitment to Native American students that coming to the U is about more than just obtaining a great education. It is a recognition that our land acknowledgment is a living statement with recognition that we will build new futures together.”