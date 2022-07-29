U of U announces diversity efforts for native American students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has announced two initiatives to grow its commitment to making the U more accessible to Utah students.

16th Annual Governor’s Native American Summit President Taylor Randall announced at the—hosted on the U campus—that the university is exploring scholarships options for Native students, according to a Thursday U press release.

eight tribal nations in Utah University of Utah enrollment data, it reads, for the last five years indicates on average, 120 students self-identify as American Indian or Alaskan Native each year. The first scholarships will be awarded spring 2023 students enrolled in one of the

Also, starting August 1, application fees will be waived for first-time, first-year students who have a permanent mailing address in Utah, or attend a tribal high school in the state. Students and families with questions can email [email protected]” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer” aria-label=”Link [email protected]“>[email protected]. “My vision for the U is to impact the lives of all 3.3 million Utahns,” said Randall after the announcement. “This includes members of Utah’s tribal nations. This is a vital part of committing the U to deliver a transformative educational experience to communities across Utah.” The details of how the scholarship options will be implemented are still being determined and will be shared soon, the release said. “Campus administrators look forward to reducing this major financial barrier to higher education for Native American students in our state.”