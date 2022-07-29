Woman struck by FrontRunner train dies; UTA implores public to observe all railroad crossing safety signals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority says a woman who accidentally stepped in front of a FrontRunner train Thursday has died from her injuries.

“UTA regrets to report the woman involved in this afternoon’s incident with a FrontRunner train passed away at approximately 5 p.m.,” the UTA said in a late afternoon press release. UTA is still attempting to contact her next of kin and will not be releasing her identity at this time,” the press release said.

“At approximately 2:20 p.m., the woman and a male companion approached the railroad crossing at 800 South and 600 West. After going through the zig zag walkway which is designed to alert pedestrians they are approaching a crossing, the two individuals walked past the crossing gate which, along with the lights and bells, had been activated.

“They approached UTA’s alignment and waited for a Union Pacific train… to clear the crossing,” the release said…

“The female moved forward… and into the path of an oncoming FrontRunner train which was southbound. The woman was stuck and critically injured. She was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries late this afternoon.”

UTA extended its deepest condolences to family and friends.

“And we ask that the media remind the public to please use caution in the vicinity of all railroad crossings. UTA asks all pedestrians and vehicle operators to observe all safety signals at railroad crossings, wait behind the crossing gate, wait for the red lights to stop flashing, look both ways before crossing, and to put away mobile phones and remove ear buds and headphones,” UTA said.