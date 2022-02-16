10.19-ounce strawberry grown in Israel breaks Guinness World Record

Feb. 15 (UPI) — An Israeli farmer earned a Guinness World Record when he harvested a massive strawberry that weighed 10.19 ounces.

Guinness said Ariel Chahi, whose family owns the Strawberries in the Field business in Kadima-Zoran, Israel, holds the record for the world’s heaviest strawberry after his enormous fruit weighed in at 10.19 ounces, beating the previous record of 8.82 ounces.

The strawberry is of the Ilan variety, which was first bred by Nir Dai, a researcher from the Israel’s Agricultural Research Organization.

Dai, who was among the witnesses at the weighing of Chahi’s strawberry, credited the strawberry’s size to unusually cold temperatures in January and February.

“The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering, which caused its large size at full ripening stage,” Dai told Guinness.