Kentucky police find pig wandering loose on Bacon Creek Road

Sept. 19 (UPI) — Police in Kentucky are trying to find the owner of a small, stray pig found wandering loose on the appropriately named Bacon Creek Road.

The Corbin Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers came across the pig wandering loose on Bacon Creek Road while they were on patrol.

The department shared a photo of the pig riding in the back seat of a patrol cruiser.

“Seriously, if you own this pig. He is in custody at the Corbin Police Department. Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” police wrote.