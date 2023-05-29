Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow

May 28 (UPI) — A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.

The listing, which briefly appeared on Zillow before being removed hours later, described the 12,458-square-foot Meade High School as a “half-working jail.”

“All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues,” the listing stated. “There is a nice spacious kitchen and dining room, with a private basketball court!”

The listing said the property comes with “complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!”

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, called the listing “incredibly creative advertising.”

“But we are frankly stunned the listing so vastly under-estimated the value of a prime piece of real estate like this, especially one with such amazing amenities,” Mosier told the Baltimore Banner. “I can’t imagine that there isn’t going to be a rush of bidders to snap this one up.”

Mosier said school officials believe the listing was a prank by seniors. He said administrators are taking it in good humor.

“No one was hurt, no property was damaged and it was very creative,” he said.