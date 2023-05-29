Update: Search for possible downed plane in Daggett County called off

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The search for a possible downed airplane in Daggett County was called off Sunday evening after nothing was found and no missing planes or people were reported.

Officials began searching about 9:55 p.m. Saturday after a report of a downed airplane was intercepted on a handheld radio in Vernal and confirmed by a commercial airline flying over the area, according to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office.

“After searching for the day with ground and air crews, it was determined that all avenues were currently exhausted,” the sheriff’s office stated on its Facebook page. All searches have stopped until further information is available, the post states.

Search and rescue crews with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search, according to the Facebook post.