South Carolina police foil snake’s home invasion attempt

By
United Press International
-
Police in Pickens, S.C., said they were summoned to a home to foil an attempted home invasion by a black rat snake. Photo courtesy of the Pickens Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 27 (UPI) — Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call for help when a resident reported a snake was trying to get inside.

The Pickens Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers “jumped into action” when they “learned that a citizen had a black rat snake attempting to enter their home without permission.”

“We surrounded the home, tactically entered the residence and successfully took one black rat snake into custody without injury to the suspect or officers,” the post said.

Police wrote that residents might start to see more snake activity as the weather gets warmer.

“The suspect was given time served and released back into the wild,” the department said.

