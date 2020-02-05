Officials ID 22-year-old driver killed in Holladay rollover crash

HOLLADAY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash in Holladay on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Sontiago Lobato, 22, from Taylorsville.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred at 5315 S. Holladay Blvd. just before 7:05 a.m.

A man, later identified as Lobato, was driving south on Holladay Boulevard when his vehicle veered into the opposite lane and almost struck another vehicle that was traveling north.

Gray said Lobato then likely overcorrected, and his vehicle rolled and hit numerous garbage cans and a retaining wall.

Lobato was transported to Intermountain Medical Center by ground ambulance, where he subsequently passed away. He was the only person in the car.

The driver of the northbound car said the southbound car was moving “very quickly” when it crashed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lobato was wearing a seat belt.

Gray said Holladay Boulevard was likely to be closed until approximately 11 a.m. and drivers were asked to avoid the area.