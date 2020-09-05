Breaking: Juvenile having ‘mental episode’ shot by Salt Lake City police officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile police say was having a “mental episode” was transported to the hospital in serious condition late Friday night after being shot by a Salt Lake City police officer.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told reporters at the scene that officers were dispatched to 500 South and Navajo shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who was having a psychological or “mental episode” and had made threats to someone with a weapon.

“Our officers came into the area and, given the threats with a weapon, they arrived and made contact with the male,” Horrocks said. “He fled on foot away from the address and, during a short foot pursuit, an officer discharged his firearm, striking that subject.

“Officers rendered medical aid on scene until medical personnel arrived, and the subject was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.”

He also said there is no indication that the youth had a weapon in his possession, “but we don’t know for sure.”

Horrocks said the officer-involved critical incident protocol has been activated, which is standard with any incident in which a police officer fires his weapon.

Team 3 will be investigating this case, he said, pointing out that Team 3 was already on scene “collecting information, evidence, going over statements, talking to witnesses.”

Asked if West Valley City Police Department is in charge of the investigation, Horrocks replied, “We’ve kind of gotten away from naming the actual department because the teams are actually made up of different agencies … It formerly was a West Valley team, but we’re referring to them as Team 3.”

Horrocks emphasized that a considerable amount of work is involved in such an investigation.

“And, of course, investigations like these take some time because they’re so complex, and there’s so much information to go through,” he said.

“We anticipate that, like most officer-involved critical incidents, at the 10-business-day mark, we will do a walk-through providing as much detail as we have at that time.”

Asked how long investigators would be on scene, Horrocks said the area would probably be shut down until early in the morning so that the officers can move freely and gather evidence.

SLCPD is asking anyone who has any information about this incident, including footage from a doorbell camera, to call police at 801-799-3000.

“We’d be happy to talk with you and get your information,” Horrocks said.