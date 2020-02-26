Multiple agencies look for inmate who escaped from Weber County Jail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are looking for an inmate who escaped from Weber County Jail on Tuesday night.

A news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate, Kaleb Wiewandt, 41, escaped at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. He was being held for the U.S. Marshals on charges of bank fraud and identity theft.

Wiewandt is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and a shaved head and face. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray, long-sleeve shirt, and a black shirt over the long-sleeve shirt. He also was in possession of a gray hoodie.

Wiewandt managed to escape by posing as another inmate, Matthew Belnap.

“Kaleb shaved his head recently to look like Matthew Belnap and was in possession of

Matthew’s Jail identification card. Kaleb was able to provide jail staff with Matthew’s full

name, DOB and Social Security number from memory,” the news release says.

Wiewandt is from the area of Orange County, California, and officials believe he is most likely headed to that area.

“We understand that news of an escape can cause alarm and fear in the community,” the news release says. “We want the community to know that we have called out Deputies and are working with the US Marshals to investigate this incident and to locate Kaleb.”

Anyone who has any contact with Wiewandt or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call and report it to their local police department.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.