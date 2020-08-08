Breaking: 1 suspect dead, police K-9 wounded in Roy officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One suspect is dead and a K-9 has been shot in the face after an officer-involved critical incident near the Roy/Clinton border.

Officer Josh Taylor, Roy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that the incident began at about 2 a.m. when an officer made a traffic stop and had brief contact with the two male occupants of the vehicle.

“The fled, and their was a short pursuit,” Taylor told Gephardt Daily. “The officer learned that the vehicle was in a field south and east of the Vasa Fitness Center (at 2642 N. 2000 West, Clinton).

“When officers attempted approaching the vehicle, there was gunfire from a suspect in the vehicle, and police dog Mik was hit in the face.”

Mik was taken to an emergency vet, and is expected to survive, Taylor said.

“One suspect was hit by gunfire and is deceased at this time. The other male was taken into custody.”

No officers were injured in the exchange. Agencies assisting at the scene included the Clinton Police Department, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this point, the Davis and Weber County attorney offices are taking over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.