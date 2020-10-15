UDoH reports new daily record of 1,498 positive cases; 2 deaths, 258 hospitalizations

UTAH, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,498 new lab-documented cases of COVID-19 in a 24 hour period, a new record.

Also reported were 258 hospitalizations, which is just one short of tying Wednesday’s record 259.

Two more infected Utahns have died since Wednesday. They were both men from Salt Lake County, both older than 85. One was hospitalized at the time of death; the other was not. Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 529.

Documented positive cases of coronavirus in Utah now stand at 90,461, an increase of 1,498 cases from yesterday.

Lab tests performed now stand at 948,002, and increase of 7,315 from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,204 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,511.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 66,683. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after coronavirus diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.