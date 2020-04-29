Utah COVID-19 update: 152 new cases since Tuesday, no new deaths

COVID-19. Image: FDA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 152 new lab-documented cases.

There were no new deaths, according to Utah Department of Health data shared on its COVID-19 website.

