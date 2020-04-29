Utah COVID-19 update: 152 new cases since Tuesday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 152 new lab-documented cases.
There were no new deaths, according to Utah Department of Health data shared on its COVID-19 website.
Confirmed cases number 4,495, a daily rate increase of nearly 3.4%.
The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 383, up 13 people in the past day.
A total of 105,778 people have now been tested.
The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.