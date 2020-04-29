Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens and Farm Country announce reopening May 1

LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Thanksgiving Point has announced the reopening of its outdoor venues Ashton Gardens and Farm Country beginning Friday.

Its three indoor venues, Museum of Natural Curiosity, Butterfly Biosphere, and the Museum of Ancient Life remain closed at this time.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our first priority,” said Mike L. Washburn, president and CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “Our state’s ‘Utah Leads Together’ plan provides guidelines to safely enter a moderate risk phase and allow socially-distanced limited admissions to outdoor venues. We aim to carefully provide a place to visit and recharge.”

The following guidelines are in place for those planning a visit to Thanksgiving Point.

Advance ticket reservations are required for both Thanksgiving Point members and the public at www.thanksgivingpoint.org. Golf carts and wheelchairs are also available for rent online.

The number of guests allowed for each venue is limited by each half hour to allow for social distancing.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings while visiting. Employees will wear face masks while working.

Venues will have a marked one-way path through displays to encourage social distancing.

Additional cleaning and sanitation measures as well as educational signage are being implemented to facilitate safety.

Guests and employees are asked to wash hands frequently and stay home when ill.

Venues will offer a daily time slot for guests who are considered “high-risk” to visit.

Thanksgiving Point is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020. The closure created the first Virtual Tulip Festival, via official Thanksgiving Point social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Options for Virtual Tulip Festival will continue to be published and available online through May 9.