Utah COVID-19 Wednesday update: 2 more deaths, 906 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 906 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died of the virus were:

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Those two fatalities bring Utah’s total death toll to 459.

The 906 new cases brings Utah’s cumulative documented cases to 73,042.

A total of 829,970 tests have been performed, 8,106 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,017 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.6%.

Currently, 204 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,847.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 55,141. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah