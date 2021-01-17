Nestlé recalls Hot Pockets that may be contaminated with glass, plastic

Jan. 16 (UPI) — Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling about 763,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets that may be contaminated with glass and hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that the hot pockets being recalled were produced in November 2020.

The recall includes 54-ounce boxes of the 12-count Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza with a Garlic Buttery Crust.

The Hot Pockets have lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, and a “best before” date of February 2022.

The product was shipped to retail locations across the country, and bears the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS said.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA announcement said.

According to FSIS, Nestlé received “one report of a minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the product, and had received four consumer complaints of “extraneous material” in the product.