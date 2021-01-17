Driver flees traffic stop in Ogden, causes crash, then takes off on foot

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are looking for a driver who crashed into a vehicle as he fled from a traffic stop Saturday night.

Lt. Ziegler, with the Ogden Police Department, said the incident began at about 6:30 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, and the driver fled as the officers approached. The police did not pursue.

As the suspect vehicle reached the area of 23rd Street and Jefferson Avenue, it crashed into a vehicle occupied by a man and a woman, both in their 30s, Ziegler told Gephardt Daily.

The suspect driver then fled on foot and is still being sought.

A passenger who was in the suspect vehicle has been detained and is being interviewed by officers.

The man in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital as a precaution, Ziegler said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.