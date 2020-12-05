BTS’ ‘BE’ tops the U.S. album chart

Dec. 5 (UPI) — “BE,” the latest offering from K-pop stars BTS, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News,” followed by Ariana Grande’s “Positions” at No. 3, Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon” at No. 4 and Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” at No. 6, Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” at No. 7, Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” at No. 8, Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” at No. 9 and Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” at No. 10.