Aubrey Plaza to co-star in ‘Wandavision’ spinoff ‘Agatha’

Nov. 3 (UPI) — “Parks and Recreation” and “The White Lotus” actress Aubrey Plaza is set to star with Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ action-fantasy series, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

The show is about the titular witch/neighbor Hahn played in “WandaVision,” which starred Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

No details have been released about Plaza’s character or the show’s premiere date.

The spinoff will also include Emma Caulfield, reprising her “WandaVision” role of Dottie, and “Heartstopper” actor Joe Locke as a new character.

“WandaVision” scribe Jac Schaeffer is penning the new series.