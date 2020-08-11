Bindi Irwin pregnant with first child: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’

Aug. 11 (UPI) —

Irwin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Powell, 23, holding up a tiny safari shirt.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!” Irwin captioned the post.

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she told fans. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

“Your support means the world to us,” she said. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Powell, a professional wakeboarder, posted the same picture on his own account.

“We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021,” the expectant dad said.

“Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life,” he added. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Actress Ellie Gonsalves, musician Emma Sheppard and television personality Lisa Wilkinson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

“Can’t wait to meet this lil chipmunk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Love you both soooo much,” Gonsalves wrote.

“Oh this is just the most beautiful news guys. I have tears in my eyes. What a lucky little one! All my love always. And Terri is going to be the BEST grandma!!!” Wilkinson said, referencing Irwin’s mom, Terri Irwin.

Irwin, the daughter of Terri Irwin and late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin, married Powell at the Australia Zoo in March. The couple had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Irwin sent “love and light” to fans while celebrating her 22nd birthday in July. Powell was among those to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

“For the first time ever as a married couple, happy birthday to my beautiful wife,” Powell said on Instagram. “This year has been nothing short of epic and you have handled everything thrown our way with courage and grace.”

“You inspire me to be a better person every day with how much love you have to give,” he added. “Thank you for making the world a better and brighter place. My best friend, my wife, my everything. I love you.”

Irwin, her brother, Robert Irwin, and Terri Irwin star on the Animal Planet series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” The show has been renewed for a third season.