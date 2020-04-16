Brad Paisley shares new single ‘No I in Beer’

April 16 (UPI) —

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let’s be a team,” Paisley said in a statement.

“No I in Beer” is Paisley’s first song of 2020. The singer released his 11th studio album, “Love and War,” in 2017, and the single “Alive Right Now” featuring Addie Pratt in December.

Paisley has been performing for fans on Instagram Live during the pandemic. He performed a cover of Dallas Holm’s song “Rise Again” Sunday on Easter.

Paisley is slated to begin his 2020 world tour May 15 in Concord, Calif.