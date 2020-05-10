CBS orders first seasons of ‘Clarice,’ ‘Equalizer,’ ‘B Positive’ for 2020-21

May 9 (UPI) — CBS has ordered first seasons of three new shows — “Clarice,” “The Equalizer” and “B Positive” — for the 2020-21 television season.

The network made the announcement Friday.

“Clarice” stars “Pretty Little Liars” alum Rebecca Breeds as the the titular FBI agent. It is set in 1993, six months after the events of the serial-killer movie, “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The cast also includes Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler.

Chicago actress Queen Latifah plays “as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn” in a re-imagining of the 1980s TV crime drama, “The Equalizer,” according to a press release.

The new version will also feature Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

“B Positive” is an original sitcom created by “Two and a Half Men” and “Mom” writer Chuck Lorre. It stars Silicon Valley alum Thomas Middleditch and Masters of Sex actress Annaleigh Ashford.

“The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own,” a synopsis said. “Together, they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.”

The ensemble includes Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody.

CBS announced earlier in the week that it had renewed 23 shows for next season and canceled four series.