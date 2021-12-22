‘Sex and the City’ cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: ‘We are deeply saddened’

Dec. 21 (UPI) — “Sex and the City” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the sexual assault allegations facing their co-star Chris Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the trio each said recently on their Instagram Stories.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the statement continued.

Parker, Nixon and Davis each star together in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” which acts as a sequel to “Sex and the City.” Noth’s “And Just Like That” and “Sex and the City” character Mr. Big died in the first episode.

Noth is accused of sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015. The women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lilly, detailed their experiences with Noth in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth has denied the allegations. The allegations led to Peloton removing its ad featuring Noth reprising his role as Mr. Big. The commercial poked fun at the character dying in the first episode of “And Just Like That.”

The actor has also been fired from CBS’ “The Equalizer,” where he portrayed ex-CIA director William Bishop. The show’s next episode, which is already filmed, will be Noth’s last.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of “The Equalizer” effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement.