‘Diana’ leads with 9 Razzie Award nods

Feb. 7 (UPI) — “Diana the Musical” leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.

“Karen” and “The Woman in the Window” each earned five mentions, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” scored four, and “Infinite” and “The Misfits” racked up three apiece.

Winners of the prizes, which recognize the year’s worst in cinema, will be announced on March 26, the night before the Oscars for excellence in film are handed out.

The nominees are:

WORST PICTURE

“Diana the Musical”

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood, “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf, “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal, “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning, “Karen”

Ruby Rose, “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson, “Infinite”

Erin Davie, “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye, “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning, “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon, “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson, “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan, “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley, “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Coke Daniels, “Karen”

Renny Harlin, “The Misfits”

Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Diana the Musical”

“Karen”

“The Misfits”

“Twist”

“The Woman in the Window”