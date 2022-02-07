Semi driver dead after truck rollover north of Vernal

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old semi driver died Monday morning after his truck rolled on the switchback road north of Vernal on State Route 191.

The driver, a man from Texas, was hauling oilfield pipe when he lost control and the southbound semi, causing the 6-inch wide 43-foot long steel pipes to spill over the highway.

The semi came to rest upside down, off the roadway. The driver, alone in the truck, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The road was closed for two and a half hours until UDOT could get heavy equipment there to lift and remove the pipe from the road. The road was opened at 07:30.

Officials are attempting to make contact with the victim’s next of kin. His name has not yet been released.