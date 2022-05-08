‘Doctor Strange’ tops North American box office with $185M

May 8 (UPI) — The Benedict Cumberbatch–Elizabeth Olsen Marvel adventure, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Bad Guys” with $9.8 million, followed by “Sonic the Hedgehog” at No. 3 with $6.2 million, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” at No. 4 with $4 million and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Northman” at No. 6 with $2.8 million, “The Lost City” at No. 7 with $2.5 million, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at No. 8 with $1.5 million, Memory at No. 9 with $1.2 million and “Father Stu” at No. 10 with $800,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 films earned about $217 million.

Last weekend’s movies earned about $63 million when “The Bad Guys” ranked No. 1.

The Hollywood Reporter said “Doctor Strange” had the second best theatrical opening of the 2020-2022 coronavirus pandemic era, behind only “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted with $260.1 million.

Cumberbatch was guest host of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday.