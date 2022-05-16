‘Doctor Strange’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $61M

May 15 (UPI) — “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is once again the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $61 million in its second weekend of release, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Bad Guys” with $6.9 million, followed by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” at No. 3 with $4.6 million, “Firestarter” at No. 4 with $3.8 million and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” at No. 6 with $2.4 million, “The Lost City” at No. 7 with $1.73 million, “The Northman” at No. 8 with $1.7 million, “Family Camp” at No. 9 with $1.4 million and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at No. 10 with $1.05 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies racked up about $87.9 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 earned about $217 million, including $185 million for “Doctor Strange.”