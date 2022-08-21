‘Dragon Ball Super’ tops North American box office with $15.8M

Aug. 21 (UPI) — “Dragon Ball Super” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning about $15.8 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Beast” with $11.6 million, followed by “Bullet Train” at No. 3 with $8 million, “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 4 with $5.9 million and “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 5 with $5.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Thor: Love and Thunder” at No. 6 with $4 million, “Nope” at No. 7 with $3.5 million, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 8 with $3.5 million, “Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 9 with $3.1 million and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” at No. 10 with $2.4 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 earned about $55.4 million, with “Bullet Train” in the lead with $13.4 million. This weekend’s Top 10 racked up about $63.7 million.