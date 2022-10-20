Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ comes to Peacock in November

Oct. 20 (UPI) — Peacock announced “Nope” will be available for subscribers to its service next month. “Nope” hits Peacock Nov. 18.

“Nope” is Jordan Peele‘s third film as a director. The horror film depicts sibling ranch owners and a former child star dealing with an alien ship overhead.

“Nope” opened in theaters July 22 with $44 million domestic sales opening weekend. It went on to gross $170 million worldwide, of which $123 million was domestic.

The film hit digital video-on-demand on Aug. 26 at a $19.99 purchase. “Nope” debuts on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD and video-on-demand rental prices on Oct. 25.

Peacock subscribers will also have access to the behind-the-scenes “Making of Nope” documentary that is included in the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira and Keith David. Terry Notary performed the simian character Gordy via performance capture technology.