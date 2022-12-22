Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a ‘Black Adam’ sequel

Dec. 21 (UPI) — Movie star Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a “Black Adam” sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.

“James Gunn and I connected, and ‘Black Adam’ will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson, 50, tweeted Tuesday.

“However, DC and [my production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways ‘Black Adam’ can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Gunn tweeted back: “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Johnson played the title character in the 2022 blockbuster, “Black Adam.”

The comic-book adaptation followed an imprisoned former, ancient slave with extraordinary powers who is released by contemporary archaeologists.

The film co-starred Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahl, Marwan Kenzari and Quintessa Swindell.