Nov. 13 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran‘s “=” is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” followed by Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 4 and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 6, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “SIncerely,” “Kentrell” at No. 7, Lil Nas X’s “Montero” at No. 8, The Kid LAROI’s “(Expletive) Love” at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” at No. 10.