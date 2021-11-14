Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ is the No. 1 album in the United States

By
United Press International
-
Ed Sheeran's "=" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran‘s “=” is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” followed by Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 4 and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 6, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “SIncerely,” “Kentrell” at No. 7, Lil Nas X’s “Montero” at No. 8, The Kid LAROI’s “(Expletive) Love” at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” at No. 10.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here