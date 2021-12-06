‘Encanto’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Dec. 5 (UPI) — The animated family flick, “Encanto,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Its total domestic gross has been about $58 million, including $27 million last weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with $10.4 million, followed by “House of Gucci” at No. 3 with $6.8 million, “Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers” at No. 4 with $4.1 million and “Eternals” at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” at No. 6 with $2.7 million, “Dune” at No. 7 with $1.81 million, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at No. 8 with $1.8 million, “King Richard” at No. 9 with $1.2 million and “Sword Art Online” at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 earned a total of about $46.4 million at theaters in the United States and Canada. The previous weekend, which included a holiday, was $92.6 million.