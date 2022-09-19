‘Woman King’ tops North American box office with $19M

Sept. 18 (UPI) — “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Barbarian” with $6.3 million, followed by “Pearl” at No. 3 with $3.12 million, “See How They Run” at No. 4 with $3.1 million and “Bullet Train” at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 6 with $2.18 million, “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 7 with $2.175 million, “The Invitation” at No. 8 with $1.7 million, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 9 with $1.32 million and “Moonage Daydream” at No. 10 with $1.22 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $42.6 million, compared to last weekend’s Top 10, which raked in about $33.9 million with “Barbarian” in the lead.